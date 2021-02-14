Be it sledging or a banter, Rishabh Pant loves it all! He is always in the thick of things and on Sunday at Chennai Pant helped Ravichandran Ashwin dismiss Daniel Lawrence. It was the last ball before tea on the second day of the Test and Pant asked Ashwin to pitch the ball up to the batsman. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During 2nd Test at Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

Ashwin went by Pant's advise and was rewarded as Lawrence edged it to Shubman Gill at backward short-leg. Lawrence was out for nine off 52 balls.

Here is the video. At 1:19 minute of the video, Ashwin suggests Ashwin what should be done.

Despite being fairly young in the side, Pant does not shy away from expressing himself and that up until now has given him success.

Pant has been advising bowlers and that has helped it seems. He also came good with the bat in the first innings as he smashed 58* off 77 balls. He scored most of the runs on the second day as India was bundled out for 329. Pant has been in ominous form and is high-on-confidence after all the success in Australia recently.

India would expect Pant to play a big role in the series and he seems to be on the right track. Often criticised for his shabby glovework, Pant was sharp behind the stumps as he also took a stunning catch to send Ollie Pope packing.

At the time of filing the copy, India was on top as England was tottering at 119 for eight. They still need 10 runs to avoid the follow-on. Ravichandran Ashwin has been the pick of the Indian bowlers with four wickets already.