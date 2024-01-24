Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG: Huge Blow To England Ahead Of Test Series Against India As Shoaib Bashir ‘Forced’ To Return Home

IND Vs ENG: Huge Blow To England Ahead Of Test Series Against India As Shoaib Bashir ‘Forced’ To Return Home

Shoaib Bashir was with the England Test squad during their pre-series training camp in Abu Dhabi but couldn’t make it to India as he is yet to grant a visa.

Shoaib Bashir plays for Somerset in the English County Championship.

Hyderabad: England were dealt with a heavy blow after uncapped off-spinner Shoaib Bashir was forced to return home from their pre-series training in Abu Dhabi ahead of the five-match Test series against India due to visa issues. The 20-year-old, who plays for Somerset was a surprise inclusion considering India’s turning pitches, was with the squad in the Middle East but couldn’t proceed to India as he is yet to be granted a visa. Notably, Bashir’s family is of Pakistani origin. The whole episode has left England captain Ben Stokes ‘devastated’.

Trending Now

“I didn’t want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it’s like to be in the England Test team,” Stokes told select British media during an interaction on Tuesday. “Especially for a young lad, I’m devastated for him,” the celebrated all-rounder said.

You may like to read

For the record, Bashir has just six first-class matches to his tally with 10 wickets. Although the authorities are making all the necessary actions, Bashir is expected to get his approval from the Indian High Commission in London.

“As captain, I find it particularly frustrating. We announced the squad in mid-December and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. He’s not the first cricketer to go through this. I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues,” Stokes said.

Not just Stokes but India captain Rohit Sharma too felt for the youngster. “I feel for him. He is coming, I think, for the first time. Unfortunately I don’t sit in visa office to make the decision. Hopefully he will make it here soon,” Rohit said.

This is not the first time a cricketer have been denied Indian visa initially. Last year, Australian opener Usman Khawaja faced a similar situation while travelling to India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He arrived late. Notably, Khawaja is also of Pakistani origin.

In 2019, another English player of Pakistani origin, Saqib Mahmood, couldn’t travel to India for an ‘A’ series. England and Wales Cricket Board’s MD (Operations) Stuart Hooper was in the UAE to speed up the procedure but it didn’t get the desired result.

Meanwhile, England arrived from Abu Dhabi to India three days prior to the first Test which starts on Thursday. They have already hit the ground running at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the venue for the first of five games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.