London: While it is unlikely the management would risk Virat Kohli – who has a mild groin injury – in the second ODI at Lord's on Thursday, ex-Indian domestic stalwart Wasim Jaffer made a huge prediction. Jaffer reckons if Kohli is fit then Shreyas Iyer would have to make way for the ex-captain at No. 3.

"I think it will be Shreyas Iyer and it should be also as Suryakumar Kumar batted well in the T20Is. He is in good form, so you can't take him out. I think it will be a like-to-like swap. Virat Kohli will replace Shreyas Iyer at no. 3", he said on ESPNCricinfo.

Jaffer added: "If a big player like Kohli was unavailable or unfit. If he gets fit, then you have to give up your place in the team."

Kohli missed the ODI opener because of an injury he picked up during the final T20I at Trent Bridge. Reports suggest Kohli would be rested for the Windies T20Is as well. He is still in the scheme of things for the upcoming Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Iyer, on the other hand, did not get an opportunity to bat in the opening ODI at the Oval because openers Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan gunned down the paltry 110 set by the hosts. In case he gets a chance at Lord’s, he would like to get among the runs.

The Rohit Sharma-led side enjoy a 1-0 lead and they would like to seal the series at the iconic Lord’s. That would do their confidence a world of good ahead of the West Indies tour.