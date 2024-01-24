Home

IND Vs ENG: India Pacer Mohammed Siraj Issues Early Warning To England Ahead Of 1st Test In Hyderabad

England are in India for a five-match Test series that starts on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Mohammed Siraj during India's training session in Hyderabad ahead of first Test against England. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave an early warning to the England cricket team ahead of their first Test starting on Thursday, stating that the visitors’ much-hyped ‘Bazball’ won’t work in Indian conditions. Siraj said if the visitors go for their ultra-aggressive approach, then the match might get over within two days. England are in India for a five-match Test series.

‘Bazball’, coined after Brendon McCullum’s nickname ‘Baz’, grabbed the headlines after England’s tremendous success last year. But how much it will be applicable in Indian conditions, is a topic for debate considering the turn on offer on the sub-continental tracks in this part of the world.

“If England play Bazball in Indian conditions, the match might get over within a day and a half or two. It’s not easy to hit every time here as the ball turns sometimes and straightens on other occasions,” Siraj told ‘Jio Cinema’ on the eve of the opening Test beginning here on Thursday.

“So, I think it’ll be difficult to see Bazball here. But if they play it, it’ll be good for us as the match may get over quickly.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.