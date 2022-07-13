New Delhi: India are all set to tour Australia for a 5-match Test series in 2024 on the basis of the next cycle of the Future Tours Programme (FTP). As per a report by Cricbuzz, ‘the expanded bilateral engagement which is played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will kick in from 2024 season, when India are scheduled to visit Australia.’ This will be the third time, the Men in Blue will be playing 5-Tests down under.Also Read - Mohammed Siraj Reveals His Feelings While Receiving His Maiden Test Cap During Historic Australian Tour

The report also stated that the 2023 home series against Australia will be played in February-March and it will be a 4-match Test series. Also Read - I Went to the Game Crawling, Ravichandran Ashwin Recalls Sydney Test Heroics in 2020-21 Series

“I think it’s a great initiative as it’s the closest contest to an Ashes series for the Australian team,” former Australia captain Steve Waugh told to Cricbuzz. Also Read - India to Play 3 T20s At Home Against Australia In September

“It is a bonus for Australia, which is due to begin serious negotiations on another broadcast deal,” The Australian reported about the financial gain of the expansion.

“It is believed the four Tests were worth $400m to Cricket Australia in the most recent broadcast deal – which was part of the reason the thought of the visitors going home midway through the 2020-21 season was so alarming. An extra Test match against India ever four years will add significantly to broadcast revenues”, the report further added.

India are currently the holder of the Border-Gavaskar trophy as they came from behind to record a famous 2-1 victory with a second-string side.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are playing the white-ball series against England and then will later on travel to the Caribbean to play another white-ball series against the West Indies, starting from July 22.