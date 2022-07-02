Birmingham: It was crazy scenes during the closing stages of the 1st innings on Day 2 as India captain Jasprit Bumrah took the England bowlers by storm as his quick-fire cameo of 16 ball 31 helped India go past 400 runs on Saturday.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 2 Score & Updates: Rain Stops Play After Bumrah Removes Lees

The English bowlers and Indian players including Virat Kohli at the dug-out were in shock by Bumrah’s aggressive nature as the India skipper for the 5th Test smashed all around the park and notched up 35 runs in Stuart Broad’s over, which happens to be the most expensive over in Test Cricket history. Also Read - LIVE | Birmingham Weather Updates, June 2: Rain Stops Play; Covers Are on

Dugout can’t believe the madness with the bat from captain Jasprit Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/D5G2Fa3z7L — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2022

Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test Day 2: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

India finished at 416 and the real heroes of the innings were Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, who came at 98/5 and then with their respective hundreds took the Men in Blue to a competitive score.

Bumrah was on another level as he struck 4 boundaries and 2 maximums in his fiery cameo.

The most expensive over in Test cricket history – Jasprit Bumrah the man! pic.twitter.com/7G5BvcYVOz — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 2, 2022

🔥 4 5wd 6nb 4 4 4 6 1 🔥 Jasprit Bumrah v Stuart Broad – What an over! 🏏#WTC23 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WnGyEBmF0N — ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2022

Bumrah’s 31* is now the highest by any debutant captain in Test history while batting at #10. The previous highest was 30 by Bishan Bedi at Christchurch in 1976.

Back in 2007 T20 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh hit 6 sixes in an over to score 36 runs and now old memories comes back to haunt Stuart Broad, courtesy of the Mumbai Indians pacer’s onslaught.