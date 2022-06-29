New Delhi: As things stand as of now, Rohit Sharma is out of contention from the 5th and final Test against England on Friday due to COVID and Jasprit Bumrah seem to be the front-runner to lead India at Edgbaston as per reports.Also Read - ENG vs IND: Will Jasprit Bumrah Join Kapil Dev In List of Fast Bowlers To Lead India In Tests? A Look At His Overall Stats

There were speculations that Virat Kohli might take up the captaincy responsibility once again for India, but England star Moeen Ali believes that it's unlikely to happen. He reads Virat's mind and says 'I'm never captaining Test cricket again'.

It's a tough one. I was thinking about this last night. Because Virat was captain before of the same series last year, I would probably give it to him, yeah, for this one game. But it's obviously his call," Moeen told to Sports Today.

“He probably won’t want to do it. He is happy, his mind is relaxed and saying ‘I’m never captaining Test cricket again’. So that can be also difficult but yeah, I think it’s a good idea. He has got the experience and it’s a big series for India,” he further added.

Hosts England will be entering the final Test after a series sweep over New Zealand. On the other hand India played a draw against Leicestershire in a 4-day warm-up tour match. The Men in Blue already lead the Test series 2-1. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the final Test was rescheduled to July of this year.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Mayank Agarwal.