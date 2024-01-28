Home

Sourav Ganguly feels that only Australia can create an impact on Indian soil in the Test match.

IND vs ENG: 'India Will Win The Series', Reckons Sourav Ganguly

New Delhi: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly reckoned that hosts India will win the ongoing Test series against England. Rohit Sharma & Co. are playing the first two Test matches without the services of their veteran pacer Mohammed Shami and star batter Virat Kohli.

Ganguly reckoned that if England managed to score 350 or 400 then only they would beat India in India. He also feels that apart from Australia no other team can create an impact on Indian soil.

However, On day 3 of the ongoing 1st Test match was in favor of England after Ollie Pope’s century helped visitors to take a lead of 126 runs.

Pope, who made just one in England’s first innings, stood up amidst a fightback from India to hit an unbeaten 148, laced with 17 boundaries, which guided England to 316/6 in 77 overs, the first time a visiting team has scored 300 in a Test match second innings in India since Nagpur 2012.

“India will win the series, the matter is whether they will win it 4-0 or 5-0. Every Test will be decisive. England could have won this Test match had they batted well. One cannot win against India by making 230 or 240 runs on Indian soil. Had they made 350 or 400, they could have beaten India, but they weren’t able to do that. It’s a tough series for England. Any team other than the Australia of that era could not create any impact here,” he said.

