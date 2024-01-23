By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
IND vs ENG: Injury Scare For Shreyas Iyer? India Batter Hit On Forearm During Nets In Hyderabad
The Indian selectors have named Shreyas Iyer in the squad for the first two Tests against England.
Hyderabad: India batter Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury scare ahead of the first Test against England after he was hit on the forearm while batting at nets at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Iyer immediately walked off the nets, got some treatment with an ice-pack and resumed his batting. The first Test between India and England begins on January 25.
