New Delhi: Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Friday went all out praising their captain fantastic Rishabh Pant, calling him “Pantastic”, “Spider-man” and “one of modern cricket’s true Gladiators”, as the 24-year-old smashed England bowlers all around the ground on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.Also Read - IND vs ENG: Netizens Slam Michael Vaughan Over Tweet on Rishabh Pant's Breathtaking Century

Pant produced a phenomenal innings of 146 runs off just 111 balls rescuing India from a precarious position on the opening day in Edgbaston. His partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) started with India struggling at 98/5, eventually helping the team past the 300-run mark with a magnificent 222-run stand for the sixth wicket. Also Read - LIVE Edgbaston Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: No Rain Now But Threat Looms

Pant, who has now led Delhi Capitals for two successive seasons, was given a big thumbs up by the franchise, who saluted the smashing innings from the wicketkeeper-batter. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Reveals His Talk With Ravindra Jadeja Before Ton Against England

Delhi Capitals tweeted:

Rishabh Rajendra Pant, wicket-keeper of the Indian Cricket Team. One of modern cricket’s true Gladiators. And he will entertain you, in this Test and the next 🔥#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ajbiVUKhhq — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 1, 2022

In another tweet DC said

Spider-man was spotted in Edgbaston yesterday, and he brought all his tricks 🔥 India’s Test Vice-Captain rose to the occasion and how 👊🏼#ENGvIND @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/gouDTDTZnq — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 2, 2022

DC then posted a video of Pant smashing England spinner Jack Leach for a maximum during his innings and wrote

When #RP17 met Leach 😉 A mammoth 2⃣2⃣-run over that included a trademark one-handed SIX from Pantastic 💥#ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/HjEijExYxO — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 1, 2022

And just when Pant reached his fifth Test century, DC tweeted:

Just pure entertainment 💙 Take a bow Rishabh 🙌🏼#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hRH7amJEjI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) July 1, 2022

Delhi Capitals were not the only IPL franchise to laud Pant’s innings and his 222-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja.

Rajasthan Royals wrote a big thank you, while Mumbai Indians enlisted his achievements so far. “2000 Test runs – Fastest India wicketkeeper. 100 International sixes. 5th Test century. The man of the moment, the riveting Rishabh Pant. #OneFamily #ENGvIND @RishabhPant17 @BCCI,” tweeted MI.