Flamboyant wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan on Sunday became the second Indian batsman to slam a half-century on a debut match. In the second T20I against England, Ishan looked calm and composed and reached his half-century in 28 balls at Narendra Modi Stadium. Kishan slammed back-to-back sixes on Adil Rashid’s delivery to reach the milestone. Earlier it was Ajinkya Rahane who slammed a fifty on his debut game against England at Manchester in 2011. Rahane scored 61 runs in that match. Also Read - After 459 Days, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Picks an International Wicket; Dismisses Jos Buttler on Golden Duck

Kishan replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the playing XI from the last match where India lost by 8 wickets. Kishan opened the innings alongside KL Rahul who dismissed for a duck. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan Reacts After Hosts Include Mumbai Indians Duo Suryakumar Yadav-Ishan Kishan in Playing XI of 2nd T20I



Kishan was dismissed by Rashid on the same over he scored his fifty on 54 runs. The southpaw shared a scintillating 94-run partnership alongside Indian captain Virat Kohli. The 22-year-old also received his maiden cap from Kohli.

His destructive knock was laced by five fours and four sixes as he also become the first Indian to slam a half-century in the second innings of debut T20I.

Kishan was selected in India’s senior team for the first time in the series after a glorious run with the bat in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kishan played an astonishing knock of 173 runs against Madhya Pradesh in the Elite Group B match of Vijay Hazare Trophy. Kishan played a captain’s knock for Jharkhand and dominated the Madhya Pradesh bowling attack during his 94-ball stay in the middle. The southpaw’s innings was laced with 19 fours and 11 sixes.

The 22-year-old was a star performer for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The pocket dynamo, as he’s often referred to, scored 516 runs and ended up as MI’s highest run-scorer in the tournament. He played a monumental role in Mumbai’s record-extending fifth IPL title triumph.

At the time of filing the copy, India were 99/2 in 11 overs as they need 66 runs in 54 balls to win the match.