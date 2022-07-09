Birmingham: While there are many speculations that Virat Kohli may not play the second T20I after India beat England by 50 runs at Ageas Bowl, veteran cricketer Ishant Sharma had a different take. Ishant reckons if Kohli is available, he will play. The Delhi-born pacer also felt that Deepak Hooda may have to make way for the ex-India captain at No. 3.Also Read - Birmingham Police Arrest Fan After Racism Allegations During 5th Test at Edgbaston Test

"I think it will be hard on Deepak Hooda, because Virat Kohli will come in at No.3. It is something that no matter how much you try to tell yourself, the truth is that if Kohli is available, he will play," Ishant on Jatin Sapru's YouTube channel.

It is hard to say will it be the right call or not considering Hooda's form in T20Is recently. He hit a century against Ireland recently at Dublin and then played an important cameo against England in the opening T20I. That is the reason one feels it would be tough for Hooda to digest being dropped.

He added: “Ravindra Jadeja should come in for Axar Patel, he can hit the ball just like Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik.”