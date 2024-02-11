Home

IND vs ENG: Jack Leach To Miss Remainder Of Tests vs India Due To Knee Injury

He will now fly home and England currently have no plans to call up a replacement for Leach with the third Test in Rajkot starting on Thursday.

New Delhi: England spinner Jack Leach will miss the remainder of Test matches against India. The 32-year-old spinner got injured while playing the first Test match in Hyderabad and because of the injury he missed the second Test and now he is out for the remaining three Test Matches.

Leach has taken 126 wickets in 36 Tests, and subsequently missed the second Test in Vizag.

