Manchester: James Anderson versus Virat Kohli is usually the battle to look forward to when India take on England in Tests. Anderson is one bowler who has been troubling Kohli for over a decade. Their contest is one of the most cherished event in Tests. During the final ODI at Manchester, Anderson was asked about his retirement plans. To that, the 39-year-old confessed his love for bowling to the ex-India captain and said that he would like to be on the next tour to India.

"I like bowling at Virat Kohli, so maybe I'll stick around for that next tour in India," Anderson said during the innings break at Manchester on Sony Six.

The ex-India captain has faced immense criticism in recent times for his poor form with the bat. Few experts have also gone on to reckon that he should take a break from cricket. With so much scrutiny on Kohli, the ex-India captain will go on a month-long break after the England tour.

Reports suggest his mother would join the family in London and then they would head off to an undisclosed location. Kohli will resume training from August 1 and would be available for the Asia Cup.

He has been without a century for 77 consecutive international innings. Before the ODI series, Kohli had scores of one and 11 in the second and third T20Is and made 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston.

Amid all the criticism, Kohli has found support from Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Babar reckoned this is a phase and he is certain it will pass.