Home

Sports

IND Vs ENG: James Anderson Misses Bowling Against Virat Kohli, Says ‘It’s Been A Shame That…’

IND Vs ENG: James Anderson Misses Bowling Against Virat Kohli, Says ‘It’s Been A Shame That…’

James Anderson played 25 Test matches against Virat Kohli, dismissing the India batter seven times. Overaall, Anderson got better of Kohli 10 times in 37 games across formats.

Virat Kohli last played for India in a Test match was against South Africa.

New Delhi: The on-field rivalry between Virat Kohli and James Anderson has been one of the most intense player battles in world cricket over the years. But the fans were denied of the entertainment after Kohli withdrew from the ongoing Test series against England due to the birth of his son Akaay. Despite Kohli’s absence, India have won the series after winning three back-to-back games on th bounce. The fifth and final Test match will start on March 7 at Dharamsala.

Trending Now

Anderson, who is the oldest player in the visiting contingent at 41, felt it’s a shame that Kohli isn’t a part of the series. He also stated it’s a blessing in disguise for England as Kohli can take the game away from the opposition.

You may like to read

“You always want to play against the best players. And it’s been a shame that he’s (Kohli) not been a part of the series. We have had some great battles over the years. But not just for me, I think as a team you want to play against the best in the world, and he certainly is that,” Anderson told JioCinema.

Kohli ranks at the top when it comes to the best cricketers in the world. For Anderson, it was a challenge to bowl at Kohli over the years, a battle that the right-arm English pacer enjoyed. “I guess English fans will be thankful he’s not playing because he’s such a quality player.

“But from our point of view you want to test yourself, you want to come up against the best, and he’s been someone who I’ve found really challenging to bowl at over the years, and it’s a shame he’s not been playing,” the pacer added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.