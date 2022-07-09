London: Apart from the quality cricket that was on display at the Edgbaston during the fifth Test, there was some sledging as well that took place. Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow featured in the ugly episode during the Test. Kohli tried to distract Bairstow with a few words. While that drew ample criticism, English pacer James Anderson has broken his silence on it and revealed Bairstow first words after entering the dressing-room.Also Read - Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Have Milestones in Sight When India Take on England in 2nd T20I at Edgbaston

Anderson on Tailenders Podcast said, “Jonny was 80 not out and Virat had been going at him and sledging him a lot. I don’t know if you saw the strike-rate difference? His strike-rate was about 20 before Virat started sledging him and about 150 after. His first words back in the dressing room at lunch were, ‘When will they learn to shut it?’ If there’s somebody you don’t want to rub up the wrong way, it is Jonny Bairstow.” Also Read - IND vs ENG: Hardik Pandya Reveals Strategy On His All-round Performance Against England

Looked like Kohli’s words made Bairstow more determined as he went on to smash a breathtaking century to help England get close to India’s first innings total. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Edgbaston Stadium 7 PM IST July 09 Saturday

Eventually, England won the match and Bairstow was named the player of the match.

“It is great fun at the moment. The last month has been fantastic for the lads and the smiles on their faces when everyone does well is a massive part of it. I am stripping it back to the basics. The last few years have been tough on me but the last few months have been fantastic. Fair play to everyone who went through that,” Bairstow said at the presentation.