LONDON: Jasprit Bumrah on Monday became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 wickets in the longest format of the game. Bumrah achieved the feat in the fourth Test against England when he removed Ollie Pope for 2 in the second session of the final day. With Pope's wicket, Bumrah broke former Indian skipper Kapil Dev had taken 25 Tests to reach 100 wickets while Bumrah achieved the milestone in his 24th game.

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan is next on the list, having reached 100 wickets in 28 matches while pacer Mohammed Shami occupies the fourth spot. What a way to reach the milestone! @Jaspritbumrah93 bowls a beauty as Pope is bowled. Among Indian pacers, he is the quickest to reach the mark of 100 Test wickets," BCCI

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets. He had achieved the feat in just 18 matches during the West Indies tour of India in 2013.

Meanwhile, in the second Test – pacer Bumrah and spinner Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc with four dismissals that completely changed the complexion of the game as India closed in on victory by reducing England to 193 for 8 at tea on the final day of the fourth Test.

England still need 175 runs for an improbable win with only two wickets left and 37.5 overs to play in the final session. On the other hand, India would look to take a 2-1 lead with an unprecedented second Test victory in an away series against England after a gap of 35 year.

Bumrah (2/24) and Jadeja (2/50) hit England with such ferocity that a batsman of Joe Root’s (36) stature looked dumbfounded at the other end with the kind of distress that his fellow batters were in.

Perhaps that was the reason that India’s man-of-the-moment Shardul Thakur’s (2/22) off-cutter was dragged back onto the stumps by Root, signalling the end of English resistance.

