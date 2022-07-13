London: Virat Kohli did not feature in the opening ODI vs England on Tuesday at the Oval. While captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that he was unavailable because of a niggle he picked up, speculations were rife on social media. Despite Kohli not playing, pacer Jasprit Bumrah ensured the fans did not miss their ex-captain as he picked up a career-best of six for 19 to bundle out England for a paltry 110.Also Read - 'Total Domination'- Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh React to Team India's Emphatic Victory Over England in 1st ODI

Following the 10-wicket win over England, Bumrah was asked about Kohli's status and would he be available for the remaining ODIs.

"I don't know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don't know the status of his injury," he said in the post-match press conference.

Bumrah also spoke of picking and choosing games and how he does it to stay in the best shape and form throughout the year. Bumrah said: “It’s not about picking and choosing games. It’s about understanding the priorities. So if there’s a World Cup coming up or a WTC final, you have to look at the calendar and prioritize accordingly. We discuss all these things with the team management and decide accordingly.”

Bumrah added: “It’s very difficult. Five days back (seven days), we were playing a Test match. We have already played T20Is and now the ODIs. Mental adjustment and remaining fresh is very important.”

With a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, India would look to wrap it up in their next game.