Home

Sports

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded For ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’ During Hyderabad Test

IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Reprimanded For ‘Inappropriate Physical Contact’ During Hyderabad Test

In the first Test in Hyderabad, India lot the game by 28 runs against England. The game lasted in just four days.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket against England. (Image: BCCI)

Dubai: Jasprit Bumrah was handed a demerit point and reprimanded after the India pacer deliberately stepped in front of Ollie Pope’s way while the Englishman went for a run, leading to an ‘inappropriate physical contact’ during the first Test in Hyderabad. Bumrah’s offence is a Level 1 offence under the ICC code of conduct.

Trending Now

“The incident occurred in the 81st over of England’s second innings, when Bumrah, after completing his follow through, deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope’s way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact,” the ICC said in a release.

You may like to read

Bumrah was found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during an international match. Bumrah accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson and there was no need for a formal hearing.

The on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge against Bumrah. The India speedster got a demerit point since it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.