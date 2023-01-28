Home

Jhulan Goswami Sends Best Wishes To Indian U-19 Women’s Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup Final Vs England

Led by Shafali Verma, India have been dominant in the Women's U-19 World Cup with their only loss coming against Australia in the Super 6 stage.

The Indian cricket team pose ahead of the U-19 Women's World Cup final. (Image: BCCI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami sent her best wishes to the India team who are going to play England in the inaugural Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup final on Sunday at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The India vs England match will be telecast live in India from 5:15 PM IST.

Led by Shafali Verma, India have been dominant in the tournament so far with their only loss coming against Australia in the Super 6 stage. In the semifinal, the Indian eves defeated New Zealand comfortably to seal their spot in the summit clash.

“Aplog bohot fortunate ho. First time ye World Cup (Women’s U-19) ho raha hae (You guys are very fortunate. First time this World Cup is happening),” Goswami, who is the highest wicket-taker in women’s ODIs, was quoted as saying to Star Sports.

The 40-year-old, who retired from international cricket last year, urged the girls to enjoy the final against England. “In my 20 years career, I have never played an U-19 World Cup. Go there, enjoy, have fun and enjoy each and every moment.

The legendary @JhulanG10 sends her best, as #TeamIndia is on the cusp of making #HerStory by possibly being the first #WomenInBlue to win the #U19T20WorldCup! 🎉 Tune-in to the action on Jan 29 | 5.15 PM | Star Sports Select 1 SD and HD. pic.twitter.com/xbi1j9zsE5 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 28, 2023

“Whatever you are going to learn, that’s going to remain with you forever. Best wishes,” added the legendary pacer from Bengal. England, on the other hand, are the only undefeated team in the whole tournament. They defeated Australia in semifinal to book their final spot.

India opener Shweta Sehrawat is the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 292 runs from six games including three fifties and a best score of 92 not out. Shafali is fourth in the list with 157 runs from six games.

As far as highest wicket-takers are concerned, Parshavi Chopra is the only Indian in the top five with five wickets in as many matches. Notable, Shafali and teammate Richa Ghosh are the only two players who have played for senior Indian women’s team and also alongside Goswami.