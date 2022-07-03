Edgbaston: Virat Kohli made his presence felt at Edgbaston on Sunday during the final Test as he started sledging Jonny Bairstow just to break his concentration. Eventually, Ben Stokes had to intervene and have a word with Kohli to calm him down. While that did not help, videos and reactions started taking over social space immediately after the incident.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Day 3 Updates: Shami Ends Bairstow Show

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham also took a subtle dig at Bairstow getting sledged by the ex-India cricket captain. Neesham's tweet read: "Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better. Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you're having his car valeted while he's batting. Anything to keep him happy."

Why do opposing teams keep making Jonny Bairstow angry lol, he gets 10x better. Give him a gift basket each morning, let him know you’re having his car valeted while he’s batting. Anything to keep him happy 😂 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) July 3, 2022

It was a session that belonged to England thanks to Bairstow. Bairstow took his time initially and once he got his eye in, he took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners. If anything, Kohli’s sledge only helped his intentions.

At the time of filing the copy, England are on 200 for six as early lunch has been taken due to rain.

India would like to send Bairstow packing. Bairstow has been in ominous form in 2022 in Tests. He is the leading run-getter in red-ball cricket this year.