Birmingham: Ahead of the 5th and Final Test against India, former England captain Joe Root has been honoured with a silver bat for breaching the 1000-run mark in Test cricket.Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match, Day 1: Iyer's Cameo Ends; Pant Key to Decent Total

Hosts England enter the final Test after a series sweep over New Zealand. On the other hand India played a draw against Leicestershire in a 4-day warm-up tour match. The Men in Blue already lead the Test series 2-1. Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the final Test was rescheduled to July of this year. Also Read - ENG vs IND: Shubman Gill Will be Disappointed With His Shot Selection, Ravi Shastri Assesses India Opener's Dismissal

The No.1 Test batter on the @MRFWorldwide ICC Rankings Joe Root was presented with a silver bat to commemorate his 10,000 runs in the longest format 👏#WTC23 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/z2C2ySOYH9 — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2022

Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th Test: When And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Root became the latest inductee of the club due to his heroics against New Zealand in the recently concluded series.

Winning the toss first, hosts England put the visitors to bat first and after a steady start, India lost Shubman Gill on 17, who knicked it to slip fielder Zack Crawley as James Anderson picked up the first wicket of the match. Hanuma Vihari joined Cheteshwar Pujara at no. 2, who has been promoted up the order ahead of Virat Kohli. Soon after that Anderson got rid off Pujara before rain stopped play. India are currently now at 53/2.

India (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c).

England (Playing XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson.