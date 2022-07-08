New Delhi: India was seen dominating England in the first T20I at Southampton. England picked up India’s openers in quick succession but India’s attacking template with the bat meant England conceded 66 runs in power-play. With the bat, chasing 198, England’s chase never took off as Bhuvneshwar Kumar took out new skipper Jos Buttler with a glittering inswinger.Also Read - Michael Vaughan Suggests BIZARRE Quadrangular Tournament Between India-England

Debutant Arshdeep Singh also bowled a maiden in his first over of international cricket and Hardik Pandya continued his good day with the bat by taking out Liam Livingstone and Dawid Malan in his first over. Also Read - Hardik Pandya's All-Round Show to Arshdeep Singh; Key Takeaways For Rohit Sharma-Led India

Jos Buttler lavished praise on India’s bowling attack as the pacer said that “India bowled fantastically well with the new ball”. Also Read - Deepak Hooda's Six Nearly Hits Ravi Shastri in Commentary Box During 1st T20I at Rose Bowl; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

We’ve been outplayed today, I thought India bowled fantastically well with the new ball, they put us under a lot of pressure and we couldn’t really get back in the game from that point.

“I thought we came back really well in the second half of their innings, we bowled with a lot of bravery, we kept trying to chase wickets and thought maybe a little bit above par, but the way they bowled at the start there, the ball swung quite consistently for the first six overs and they took early wickets,” said Buttler after the match.

Asked about Bhuvneshwar’s spell in the start which accounted for him, Buttler remarked, “I think Bhuvneshwar Kumar can swing it most places and he bowled with great control and shaping the ball both ways.

“It probably swung longer than I can remember in a T20 game, we probably needed to try and hit one into the stands to get it to stop swinging. That didn’t happen and all credit to India, I thought they were fantastic,” concluded Buttler.