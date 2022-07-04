Edgbaston: While IPL has changed cricket forever and has all its advantages in terms of following and revenue, there are drawbacks as well. The exclusivity of international games have diminished that is because players from various countries share the same dressing-room and secrets are passed on. During the fifth Test at Edgbaston on Monday, an incident proved how IPL has helped pass information.Also Read - LIVE Ind vs Eng, 5th Test Match Day 4, Updates: Hosts Fightback With Quick Wickets; India Lead by 361

KKR coach Brendon McCullum was spotted passing an input to Ben Stokes when Shreyas Iyer – who is the captain of the Knights – was in the middle. McCullum signalled Stokes to bowl the short-pitch delivery to Iyer as that is his weakness. For England, the trick worked as Iyer, who is a compulsive hooker, fell for the trap. He could not keep the short ball from Potts along the ground and was caught at deep midwicket.

Here is McCullum signalling from dressing-room:

Brendon McCullum straightaway told England to go for the short ball tactic against Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/rMGluifmMM — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 4, 2022

All Iyer could score was 19 off 26 balls. He got a start and was looking fluent.

At the time of filing the copy, India has a lead of 361 and looks comfortably placed with three wickets still in the bank. Ideally, India would like to get something in excess off 400 as that would give their bowlers some cushion to bowl to.

England have nothing to lose, so whatever the target is – England will go for it. India lead the five-match Test series 2-1.