Home

Sports

KL Rahul Batting in Nets After Injury Ahead of 3rd Test at Rajkot vs England | Watch VIDEO

KL Rahul Batting in Nets After Injury Ahead of 3rd Test at Rajkot vs England | Watch VIDEO

Both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja has missed the second Test match against England and now there are chances that both will make a comeback in the third Test match against Three Lions.

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Batting in Nets After Injury Ahead of 3rd Test at Rajkot vs England | Watch VIDEO

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul will likely to feature in the third Test match against England. The wicketkeeper batter missed the recently concluded second clash as he got injured during the first match in Hyderabad.

Trending Now

On Sunday, KL Rahul was spotted batting in the nets and he seemed fit while playing, the video of the wicketkeeper batter gone viral on the social sphere, here is the clip:

You may like to read

Apart from KL Rahul, there is a dilemma over all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as also got injured during the first Test match and is currently in NCA Bengaluru. However, Both KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are the part of Indian squad that will feature against England for the remaining three Test matches but BCCI said that their participation in the team will be subject to fitness.

India’s Squad for Last 3 Tests vs ENG: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.