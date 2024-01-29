Home

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of 2nd Test; Sarfaraz Khan Earns Maiden Call-Up

Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar have been added to the India squad for the second Test against England, which starts on February 2 in Visakhapatnam.

Ravindra Jadeja was India's top scorer in the first innings of the first Test against England.

New Delhi: KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the second Test in Visakhapatnam, the BCCI announced on Monday. While Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad, Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI medical team is monitoring the progress of the duo.

The men’s selection committee has added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India’s squad for the second Test. Meanwhile, Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1.

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required. The BCCI had announced the squads for the first two Tests against England. The squads for the final three Tests are yet to be announced. Earlier, Virat Kohli had withdrawn from the first two Tests due to personal reasons.

One of the most consistent run-scorers in the domestic arena, Sarafaraz was in reckoning of getting an India call-up. The 26-year-old impressed the selectors with his 161 for India A against England Lions recently in Ahmedabad, prompting the officials to include him the squad.

Riding on Sarfaraz’s knock, India A won the game by an innings and 16 runs. Since making his debut in 2014, Sarfaraz has scored 3912 runs at an average of 69.85 and a strike-rate of 70.48 in 45 first-class matches for Mumbai. He also has 14 centuries and 11 half-centuries to his name.

India.com broke the news of his selection to Sarafraz to which he replied, “Thank You.” The right-hander was driving at the time when the website called him.

India’s updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

