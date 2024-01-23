Home

IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Will Not Keep Wickets, Confirms Rahul Dravid; KS Bharat Likely To Don Big Gloves

India have named wicketkeepers KS Bharat and uncapped Dhruv Jurel in the squads for first two matches against England.

Hyderabad: KS Bharat is likely to don the wicketkeeper’s gloves in the five-match Test series against England after India head coach Rahul Dravid made it clear that KL Rahul will play as a pure batter. The BCCI have also picked uncapped wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel in the squad for first two Tests against England but it is highly unlikely the Uttar Pradesh cricket will get a go in the playing XI. The first Test between India and England begins on January 25 in Hyderabad.

Bharat, who made his Test debut in the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia at home, has played five matches in red-ball cricket so far. He made his case a bit stronger with a match-saving 116 not out against England Lions in Ahmedabad recently.

“Rahul will not be playing as a wicket-keeper in this series and we are clear about that in the selection itself. We have picked two other wicket-keepers and obviously Rahul did a fantastic job for us in South Africa and really played a big part in helping us draw the series,” Dravid said in a press conference here.

“But considering five Test matches (against England) and playing in these conditions the selection will be between the two other keepers we have,” he explained.

