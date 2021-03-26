Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England live match 2nd ODI from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After dominating the Test and T20I series, India will look to seal the ODI series on Friday to complete the hat-trick against England. The hosts registered a thumping 66-run win in the opening ODI against England as they outclass them in all three departments. The Men in Blue will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer in 2nd ODI as he dislocated his shoulder in the series opener, while England will be without Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings in the crucial clash. Jos Buttler will lead the England team in the remaining matches while for India, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to make his ODI debut. See the latest India vs England Live Score, Live cricket updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Live video, Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 2nd ODI 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also read the live cricket blog of match 2nd ODI between India vs England from Pune here. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Allrounder Ben Stokes Warned For Applying Saliva on Ball During 2nd ODI

The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 2nd ODI between India vs England is all set to get underway on Friday. You can watch India vs England 2021 on Disney Plus Hotstar and Star Sports.