Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of India vs England live match 2nd ODI from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After dominating the Test and T20I series, India will look to seal the ODI series on Friday to complete the hat-trick against England. The hosts registered a thumping 66-run win in the opening ODI against England as they outclass them in all three departments. The Men in Blue will miss the services of Shreyas Iyer in 2nd ODI as he dislocated his shoulder in the series opener, while England will be without Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings in the crucial clash. Jos Buttler will lead the England team in the remaining matches while for India, Suryakumar Yadav is expected to make his ODI debut.

The excitement of ODI cricket continues as 2nd ODI between India vs England is all set to get underway on Friday.

Live Updates

  • 2:54 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score and Updates: England bowlers continue to control the game as batsmen look a bit cautious to play shots freely. KL Rahul is feeling the pressure and is looking underconfident despite a good knock in the last ODI. Moeen Ali comes into the attack as England look to attack with spinners from both ends. India 78/2 in 18 Overs

  • 2:48 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England: Ben Stokes once again applies the saliva on the ball as he gets the warning from the umpire. Earlier, the all-rounder did the same during the pink-ball Test in Ahemdabad. In the batting, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are now rebuilding the India innings as both of them are looking settled now as Buttler brings Adil Rashid into the attack. India 73/2 in 16 Overs

  • 2:31 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: KL Rahul is having some doubts in his mind as the rough patch in T20Is is still troubling him. However, Virat Kohli looks solid with his technique and taking some smart singles to release the pressure from Rahul. The duo needs to bat for atleast 10 more overs to put India in a comfortable position. India 56/2 in 14 Overs

  • 2:19 PM IST

    Live Match India vs England 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli is looking positive with his approach despite the openers’ departure as he is looking to rotate the strike to keep the scoreboard moving. It will be a crucial game for KL Rahul as he has the opportunity to play a big knock with Kohli by his side to control the game. India 45/2 in 11 Overs

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England: MASSIVE BLOW! Rohit Sharma departs for 25 as India lost both openers. It was a poor delivery but the fielder was placed for the damage control as Adil Rashid takes an easy catch to derail India’s innings. India are in big trouble now and once again the responsibility is on Virat Kohli’s shoulders. KL Rahul is the new man in. India 37/2 in 8.4 overs

  • 2:04 PM IST

    India vs England Live Match Score: Rohit Sharma is settled now and the trouble begins for the England team. The Hitman is punishing the poor deliveries from Topley as he is bowling on the batsman’s strength. Jos Buttler needs to find a solution to break the partnership as if Rohit and Kohli get going, then it will be no stopping for the hosts. India 36/1 in 8 overs

  • 1:57 PM IST

    Live Updates India vs England: Excellent bowling from Reece Topley as he continues to trouble Rohit Sharma with his outswingers. However, Rohit punished the last ball of the over after getting enough room to drive it through off-side for a boundary. The current run-rate is below 3 as both the batsmen are playing cautiously in the tough phase. India 18/1 in 6 overs

  • 1:51 PM IST

  • 1:49 PM IST

    Live updates India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan Departs! Big blow for India as the southpaw edges the ball to the slip and Ben Stokes makes no mistake to send him back to the pavilion. Good bowling from Reece Topley as he continues to trouble the batters with his swinging deliveries. Skipper Virat Kohli is the new man in. India 9/1 in 4 Overs

  • 1:44 PM IST

    Live Score India vs England 2nd ODI: Questionable tactics from Jos Buttler as he is continuing with the two left-arm pacers from both ends as Indian batsmen are settling in the middle with total ease against them. England need to bring the out and out pace bowler Tom Curran in the attack to create some doubts in batsmen’s mind. India 7/0 in 3 overs