IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Today, Day 2 Latest Cricket Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Rory Burns for 61 as India draw first blood, England lead cross 50-mark on day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. James Anderson's artistic morning spell in an inspired English bowling performance blew away India for an inexplicable 78 as the hosts took complete control by stumps with a dominant batting show on the first day of the third Test. If England pacers got their bearings right after the fifth day brain fade at the Lord's, India's famous batting unit's technique against swing bowling was laid bare by Anderson and his band which skittled them in little over 40 overs. Then it was turn for local boy Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 batting) to get back to form ending the day at 120 for no loss with batting getting much easier as the day progressed. They now lead by 42 runs. Captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss and despite the overcast conditions decided to bat first which in the end turned out to be a not-so-great decision as Anderson's injured new ball partner Stuart Broad tweeted about how the Headingley track has behaved over the years.

India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score and Updates from Headingley, Leeds.

Live Updates

  • 5:00 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE: DRINKS! England are 141/1, lead India (78) by 63 runs in Leeds. Yes, you read that right. India has finally broken the opening pair. They haven’t leaked many runs. They have kept things tight and would look to snare a couple of wickets before Lunch. While Hameed is looking very solid in the middle and would hope Malan to support him from the other end.

  • 4:46 PM IST

    Shami Strikes, Burns Departs!

  • 4:46 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 3rd Test 2021: FOUR! Dawid Malan is off the mark! Length ball outside off from Jasprit Bumrah, Malan puts a stride forward, opens the face of the bat, and creams it through covers for a boundary. England 140/1 in 52.5 overs vs India (78) at Headingley

  • 4:32 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Shami removes Rory Burns for 61. That’s the one Shami was looking for. He finds the breakthrough that India were hunting for so while. The Birthday Boy could not gift himself a ton, he will be disappointed. But he surely has given his team a dream start after a long, long time. Shami serves it full and around off. The ball nips in a bit. Burns looks to defend it out but gets beaten. The ball goes through the gap between bat and pad. The ball comes in contact with the off-stump. Some delight in the Indian camp finally. ENG 136/1 in 51 overs, lead IND (78) by 58 runs

  • 4:29 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score and Updates: FOUR! England’s lead cross 50-mark! Hameed takes the charge now. A full-length ball from Mohammed Shami, on the pads. The ball comes straight off the deck. Hameed clips it through square leg and the ball races away to the boundary. This partnership is looking really good. England 130/0 in 45.5 overs vs India (78) at Headingley

  • 4:10 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score Today Match, 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Nicely played. The first boundary of the day comes from Rory Burns. Ishant Sharma serves it full and on the pads. Burns hangs back and clips it through square leg. The ball races away to the boundary. ENG 126/0 in 45 overs, lead IND (78) by 48 runs

  • 4:06 PM IST

  • 4:02 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Test Live Score, 3rd Test LIVE: We begin with some bad news – former England captain, Ted Dexter passed away today at the age of 86 and England will wear black armbands as a mark of respect. May his soul rest in peace. Alright then! Indian players are out in the middle. Followed by Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed. Ishant Sharma will start with the ball. England 120/0, lead India (78) by 42 runs at Headingley

  • 3:57 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE: Haseeb Hameed didn’t live up to the expectations in the second Test at Lord’s but he has certainly silenced the critics in the third Test. He is unbeaten at 60 and will be rearing to get to a three-digit figure. While Hameed showed his caliber, Rory Burns has supported him well from the other end and would be great if the birthday boy can get a ton to his name in front of the home crowd. What better way to celebrate your birthday than getting a ton in front of your fans, right?

  • 3:56 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Updates: Day 2, Session 1 – Hello and a warm welcome to Day 2 of the third Test between England and India. The visitors had a horror day as they were bundled out for only 78 runs in the first innings. On the other hand, what a turnaround it was for England after the Lord’s Test. The Three Lions didn’t put a foot wrong and are in a commendable position ending Day 1 with 120/0. While England will look to solidify their lead from here on, it will be interesting to see whether India can make a comeback or not. Stay tuned for further updates.