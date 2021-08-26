IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Today, Day 2 Latest Cricket Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. OUT! Mohammed Shami removes Rory Burns for 61 as India draw first blood, England lead cross 50-mark on day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. James Anderson’s artistic morning spell in an inspired English bowling performance blew away India for an inexplicable 78 as the hosts took complete control by stumps with a dominant batting show on the first day of the third Test. If England pacers got their bearings right after the fifth day brain fade at the Lord’s, India’s famous batting unit’s technique against swing bowling was laid bare by Anderson and his band which skittled them in little over 40 overs. Then it was turn for local boy Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 batting) to get back to form ending the day at 120 for no loss with batting getting much easier as the day progressed. They now lead by 42 runs. Captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss and despite the overcast conditions decided to bat first which in the end turned out to be a not-so-great decision as Anderson’s injured new ball partner Stuart Broad tweeted about how the Headingley track has behaved over the years. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli And Middle-Order Need to Score, Says Madan Lal

