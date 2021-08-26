IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Today,  Day 2 Latest Cricket Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. James Anderson’s artistic morning spell in an inspired English bowling performance blew away India for an inexplicable 78 as the hosts took complete control by stumps with a dominant batting show on the first day of the third Test on Wednesday. If England pacers got their bearings right after the fifth day brain fade at the Lord’s, India’s famous batting unit’s technique against swing bowling was laid bare by Anderson and his band which skittled them in little over 40 overs. Then it was turn for local boy Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 batting) to get back to form ending the day at 120 for no loss with batting getting much easier as the day progressed. They now lead by 42 runs. Captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss and despite the overcast conditions decided to bat first which in the end turned out to be a not-so-great decision as Anderson’s injured new ball partner Stuart Broad tweeted about how the Headingley track has behaved over the years. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2021 Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

  • 3:19 PM IST

    Players are about to make their way into the field. We are all in readiness for yet another exciting day of Test cricket.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    In case you missed the action yesterday, we have you covered. Here’s a recap of what happened on Day 1.

  • 3:03 PM IST

    We are half an hour away from live-action on Day 2. Can India stage a comeback? Only time will tell.

  • 3:01 PM IST

  • 2:47 PM IST

  • 2:41 PM IST

    Ishant Sharma looked a bit off-colour yesterday. India would need every bowler to come to the party if they have to entertain any thoughts of coming back into the Test match. At the moment, it is heavily in favour of England.

  • 2:31 PM IST

    For India to come back into the Test match, they need to strike and strike early in the first session of play.

  • 2:20 PM IST

    Virat Kohli might have misread the pitch and the conditions. The England bowlers well right on the money right from ball one.

  • 2:09 PM IST

    India had a terrible start to the Test match after getting bowled out for 78. England are right on top having reached 120 for 0 at the end of stumps on Day 1.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the second day’s play of the third Test match between England and India played at Leeds.