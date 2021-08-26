IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Today, Day 2 Latest Cricket Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. OUT! Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami remove England openers Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61) in the first session of day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. But England lead cross 1o0-mark vs India. Joe Root and Dawid Malan at the crease for the hosts. James Anderson’s artistic morning spell in an inspired English bowling performance blew away India for an inexplicable 78 as the hosts took complete control by stumps with a dominant batting show on the first day of the third Test. If England pacers got their bearings right after the fifth day brain fade at the Lord’s, India’s famous batting unit’s technique against swing bowling was laid bare by Anderson and his band which skittled them in little over 40 overs. Then it was turn for local boy Haseeb Hameed (60 not out) and Rory Burns (52 batting) to get back to form ending the day at 120 for no loss with batting getting much easier as the day progressed.  Captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss and despite the overcast conditions decided to bat first which in the end turned out to be a not-so-great decision. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli And Middle-Order Need to Score, Says Madan Lal

Live Updates

  • 6:36 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score 3rd Test Updates: FOUR! Freebies from Jadeja! Back-to-back boundaries for England. Full toss and on the leg. Root comes forward and whips it through mid-wicket. Rohit Sharma puts in a diving effort but the ball goes past him. The ball races away to the boundary. ENG 196/2 in 71 overs, lead IND (78) by 118 runs at Headingley

  • 6:26 PM IST

    India vs England 3rd Test Live Score: … Day 2, Session 2 … We are back for the second session! Indian players make their way out in the middle. Joe Root and Dawid Malan jog out as well. Ravindra Jadeja to start the second session. Can he produce something magical?

  • 6:00 PM IST

    ENG vs IND – TIME FOR LUNCH!

  • 5:51 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 3rd Test 2021, Day 2 LIVE: The story of the bland pitch continues! The Indian bowlers toiled hard, but they hardly got any support from the pitch. There was a lack of movement in the first session. But it was not an issue for Shami. He found the breakthrough by getting the better of Burns. After that, there was a patch when Hameed and Malan were negotiating well, and India were losing their spirit. But then, Jadeja struck and got his first wicket of this series. He departed the set batsman, Hameed, and brought some ray of hope in the Indian camp. For both sides, the picture is clear, India need wickets while England will look to pile on as many runs as possible. Join us at 1340 local (6:15 PM IST) for another enthralling session.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    TIME FOR A BREAK AT HEADINGLEY, ADVANTAGE – ENGLAND!

  • 5:42 PM IST

    India vs England Live Updates Today, 3rd Test LIVE: Although, England lost a couple of wickets before LUNCH, but they still have an upper hand in this game. The Three Lions lead by 104 runs. The Indians bowler kept things tight, but the pitch did not offer them any help. They will be happy with the two wickets. This session looked to be a shared one between the two sides. England still with the advantage, but they certainly have lost some grip off it. Hameed and Burns picked things well from where they left off last evening. But they were not able to hit the runs as freely as they did on Day 1. Both the batters were eyeing for a century, but both fell short. Burns was the first one to depart. While Hameed looked solid in the middle but got knocked out by a ripper from Jadeja just a short time before Lunch. The skipper, Root and Malan are in the middle, they will come with an intention to bat for as long as they can post Lunch.

  • 5:41 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score IND vs ENG 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: FOUR! Again in the same area! Good-length ball outside off, Joe Root rocks back and cuts it late past the second and third slip for a boundary. England lead by 104 runs now! THAT WILL BE LUNCH ON DAY 2. England 178/2 in 68 overs, lead India (178) by 104 runs at Headingley

  • 5:40 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, 3rd Test Live Updates: FOUR! Deft touch! England lead India by 100 Runs! On a length from Mohammed Shami, outside off. Joe Root plays it late and guides it past Rohit Sharma at second slip for a boundary. This is the last over before LUNCH on day 2. England 178/2 in 67.3 overs, lead India (178) by 100 runs at Headingley

  • 5:31 PM IST

    Jadeja Gets His ‘First Wicket’ of The Series

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England, 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE: OUT! TIMBER! Ravindra Jadeja removes well-set Haseeb Hameed for 68. Jadeja gets his first wicket of the series! What a time to get the breakthrough! Jadeja bowls a loopy ball around off, Haseeb Hameed puts a big stride forward. He looks to defend but the ball turns just enough to get past his willow. Hameed misses out and the ball crashes the top of the off pole. Hameed was looking very good but has to depart. He is disappointed. Jubilation for India and dejection for Hameed. ENG 159/2 in 63 overs, lead IND (78) by 81 runs at Headingley