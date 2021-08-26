IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Today, Day 2 Latest Cricket Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. FIFTY! Joe Root continues his red-hot form in the series as he slams another half-century to swell England’s lead beyond 150-mark against India on day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. ‘Comeback Man’ – Dawid Malan also scored a crucial half-century to put England in the driver’s seat in the 3rd Test versus India. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami remove England openers Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61) in the first session of day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. On day 1, James Anderson’s artistic morning spell in an inspired English bowling performance blew away India for an inexplicable 78 as the hosts took complete control by stumps with a dominant batting show on the first day of the third Test. Yesterday, India captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss and despite the overcast conditions decided to bat first which in the end turned out to be a not-so-great decision. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli And Middle-Order Need to Score, Says Madan Lal

