IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Today, Day 2 Latest Cricket Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. FIFTY! Joe Root continues his red-hot form in the series as he slams another half-century to swell England’s lead beyond 150-mark against India on day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. ‘Comeback Man’ – Dawid Malan also scored a crucial half-century to put England in the driver’s seat in the 3rd Test versus India. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami remove England openers Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61) in the first session of day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. On day 1, James Anderson’s artistic morning spell in an inspired English bowling performance blew away India for an inexplicable 78 as the hosts took complete control by stumps with a dominant batting show on the first day of the third Test. Yesterday, India captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss and despite the overcast conditions decided to bat first which in the end turned out to be a not-so-great decision. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli And Middle-Order Need to Score, Says Madan Lal

See the latest India vs England Live Score, India vs England Live Score Today, IND vs ENG Live cricket score, 3rd Test India vs England Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG Test Live Score, IND vs ENG live score 2021, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live video, IND vs ENG live score today match, Live cricket TV, 3rd Test Day 2 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch3rd Test Day 2 live match, 3rd Test Day 2 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of 3rd Test between India vs England from Headingley, Leeds here. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2021 Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Also Read - IND vs ENG: These Days I Bowl Less in Nets And Save it For Matches, Says James Anderson

Live Updates

  • 8:05 PM IST

    3rd Test Live Score IND vs ENG, Day 2 LIVE: England lead cross 200-mark at Headingley! A length ball, sliding down the leg side. Malan stays back and looks to flick it away but misses. Rishabh Pant moves to his right and collects the ball. India desperately need a wicket right now!

  • 7:56 PM IST

    Malan Scripts ‘Fine Comeback’

  • 7:55 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score Today, 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Beautifully placed! Full again on middle from Mohammed Siraj, Dawid Malan gets right underneath the ball and whips it through mid-wicket. He fetches himself a boundary. ENG 275/2 in 88 overs, lead IND (78) by 197 runs

  • 7:44 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2 Updates: FIFTY! What a comeback innings it has been from Dawid Malan! The crowd are up on their feet and he gets applause from his teammates as well. This was on a length, on off. Malan guides it to the third man for a single. Joe Root comes up to him to congratulate him as well. England 259/2 in 85.5 overs, lead India (178) by 181 runs

  • 7:42 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Nailed it. Two in a row. A touch short and outside off from Mohammed Shami. Dawid Malan stays back and hammers it through point. The ball races away to the boundary. Malan moves to 49. ENG 252/2 in 83.5 overs, lead IND (78) by 174 runs in Leeds

  • 7:32 PM IST

    ENG vs IND Live Score 3rd Test 2021: DRINKS! England right on top at the moment. India have no answers and the hosts batters are scoring runs freely. India need to think something out of the box to get a breakthrough. The lead is already 165 and if India does not get a breakthrough quickly, England could keep piling on the misery. England 243/2 in 83 overs, lead India (178) by 165 runs

  • 7:22 PM IST

    Root’s ‘Red-Hot Form’ Continues in Test Series

  • 7:22 PM IST

    India vs England Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE: FOUR! Joe Root hits FIFTY, England captain continues his red-hot form in the Test series. Root just keeps scoring runs. He has been the best batsman in this series. He gets his half-century in some style. A touch short from Mohammed Shami, on off. Root stays back, hops and punches it through the point region for a boundary. ENG 235/2 in 81.3 overs, lead IND (78) by 157 runs at Headingley

  • 7:08 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2 LIVE Updates: FOUR! This is Root’s masterclass at Headingley! Flatter ball on middle from Mohammed Siraj, Joe Root is aware there is not much turn and he sweeps it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Flawless shot. England 226/2 in 80 overs, lead India (178) by 148 runs | The new ball is available now. Will India take it straightaway? Yes, they will. Jasprit Bumrah comes back into the attack now, with the new cherry. He replaces Ravindra Jadeja.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    Jadeja’s ‘Straighter One’ Outfoxes Hameed