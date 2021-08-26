IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Today, Day 2 Latest Cricket Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Joe Root for 121 in the final session of day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. England captain Joe Root continues his red-hot form as he slams the third hundred of the series – 23rd century in Test cricket. The hosts lead cross 300-mark against India. OUT! Mohammed Shami’s triple blow jolts England cricket team as Jonny Bairstow (29) and Jos Buttler (7) fall in quick succession ‘Comeback Man’ – Malan also scored a crucial half-century to put England in the driver’s seat in the 3rd Test versus India. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami remove England openers Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61) in the first session of day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. Yesterday, India captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss and despite the overcast conditions decided to bat first which in the end turned out to be a not-so-great decision. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli And Middle-Order Need to Score, Says Madan Lal

See the latest India vs England Live Score, India vs England Live Score Today, IND vs ENG Live cricket score, 3rd Test India vs England Live updates here. Also, check the IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score, IND vs ENG Test Live Score, IND vs ENG live score 2021, India vs England Live match, India vs England Live score today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live video, IND vs ENG live score today match, Live cricket TV, 3rd Test Day 2 2021 Live, IND vs ENG live score, SonyLIV live cricket match today online, Live Cricket Match Streaming, Watch3rd Test Day 2 live match, 3rd Test Day 2 2021 LIVE Streaming Online,  Live score today India vs England match, IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 2021 Live match score, India vs England Live scorecard. You can also check the live cricket blog of 3rd Test between India vs England from Headingley, Leeds here. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket CPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Caribbean Premier League 2021 Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Also Read - IND vs ENG: These Days I Bowl Less in Nets And Save it For Matches, Says James Anderson

Live Updates

  • 11:06 PM IST

  • 11:06 PM IST

    ENG vs IND 3rd Test Live Score Today, Day 2 LIVE: FOUR! It hs been that sort of a day for India and Ishant Sharma, nothing seems to be working for both in this Test match. Short and well outside off from Ishant Sharma. A tired ball rather from Ishant. Craig Overton rocks back and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary.

  • 10:58 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score 3rd Test Updates: OUT! Mohammed Siraj removes Sam Curran for 15. CAUGHT! Short ball on middle from Siraj, it is well over Curran’s head. Curran still goes for the pull shot. He throws the kitchen sink at it and hits straight to the deep square leg fiedler off the top edge. Mayank Agarwal, the substitute fielder, is present there and held onto the catch. England lose their eight-wicket. Siraj strikes and roars. He is delighted. The hook is probably not the right shot to play, we have seen Rohit get out to that shot a few times and now Curran. ENG 418/8 in 128 overs, lead IND (78) by 340 runs at Headingley

  • 10:51 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today India vs England, 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! Craig Overton takes the aerial route and gets a reward. Loopy ball on middle from Ravindra Jadeja, Overton heaves it towards long on for a boundary. This guy can bat, this is what England were missing in the last Test, they had a longer tail but this time they have someone who can genuinely bat after Curran. England 408/7 in 125 overs, lead India (78) by 330 runs at Headingley

  • 10:45 PM IST

    3rd Test IND vs ENG Live Score, Day 2 LIVE: FOUR! Well played! Slightly short and outside off from Jadeja, Sam Curran rocks back and cuts it towards a deep backward point for a boundary. ENG 392/7 in 121 overs, lead IND (78) by 314 runs at Headingley

  • 10:26 PM IST

    Bumrah’s Screamer Ends Root’s Masterful Knock in Leeds

  • 10:25 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score 3rd Test LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Ravindra Jadeja bags another, Moeen Ali goes back to the pavilion for the score of 8! A flurry of wickets for India. Jadeja bowls a flatter ball on off, Ali lifts it straight down the throat of the mid-on fielder who is a little deep. Axar Patel, the substitute fielder completes the catch without any trouble. Ali is livid with himself. ENG 383/7 in 118.5 overs vs IND (78) in Leeds

  • 10:23 PM IST

    IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test, Day 2 Updates: OUT! TIMBER! Jasprit Bumrah removes Joe Root for 121. Bumrah gets the better of England captain! Just the wicket India wanted. End of outstanding innings, Root walks off to a huge round of applause! He though misses a straight delivery, it probably just stayed a little low. India too were in a little bit of disbelief as to how has he missed it and hence it was a mild celebration. Or maybe they are quite behind the game and hence, it was a mild one. This lands on off and comes in with the angle. Root ends up playing outside the line. It goes between bat and pad and hits the middle pole. The skipper yet again has done his job. Can India now make quick work of the last 4 wickets? England 383/6 in 118 overs, lead India (78) by 305 runs at Headingley

  • 10:21 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs ENG 3rd TEST LIVE: FOUR! Cheeky! Just used the pace of the bowler! On the middle, Root goes down on one knee and plays the paddle sweep, it goes down to the fine leg fence. ENG 382/5 in 116.3 overs, lead IND (78) by 304 runs

  • 9:55 PM IST

    Shami Leads India’s Fightback!