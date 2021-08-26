IND vs ENG Live Score 3rd Test Today, Day 2 Latest Cricket Updates

Leeds: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India vs England 3rd Test, Day 2 live score and updates from Headingley, Leeds. England captain Joe Root continues his red-hot form as he slams the third hundred of the series – 23rd century in Test cricket. The hosts lead cross 250-mark against India on day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday.  OUT! Mohammed Siraj removes Dawid Malan for 70 as India picked up their third wicket. ‘Comeback Man’ – Malan also scored a crucial half-century to put England in the driver’s seat in the 3rd Test versus India. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami remove England openers Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61) in the first session of day 2 of the third Test at Headingley on Thursday. Yesterday, India captain Virat Kohli won a rare toss and despite the overcast conditions decided to bat first which in the end turned out to be a not-so-great decision. (LIVE SCORECARD)Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli And Middle-Order Need to Score, Says Madan Lal

Live Updates

  • 9:37 PM IST

    Shami Strikes, Bairstow Departs

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Root ‘On The Charge’, India on The Ropes at Headingley!

  • 9:33 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score 3rd TEST LIVE: OUT! TAKEN! Mohammed Shami removes Jonny Bairstow for 29. That is a really good catch from captain Kohli. Shami bowls a length ball just around off, Jonny Bairstow couldn’t resist and has a poke at it. The ball nips away just enough to find the outside edge. It flies towards Virat Kohli at first slip who takes a good low catch moving to his left. Mohammed Shami gets the breakthrough. Jonny Bairstow walks back to the pavilion. England 350/4, lead India (178) by 272 runs

  • 9:31 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score Today, IND vs ENG 3rd Test LIVE: SIX! What a shot! Flatter ball on middle from Ravindra Jadeja, Jonny Bairstow gets under it and smokes it over long-on for a maximum. The crowd is enjoying that. Another boundary for Bairstow! This one was flatter, on leg, Jonny Bairstow gets low and sweeps it fine to collect a boundary. 12 runs from the over. ENG 349/3 in 107 overs, lead IND (78) by 271 runs

  • 9:20 PM IST

    Root’s Masterclass Continues in Leeds

  • 9:20 PM IST

    India vs England Live Cricket Score 3rd Test LIVE: FOUR! CENTURY! Captain’s Knock from JOE ROO! Another day, another Test century for Root. 23rd Test century for England captain And his second at Headingley. Ishant Sharma overpitches it on the middle, Joe Root nudges it through mid-wicket for a boundary. He hops and punches the air with his bat in joy. The crowd is up on its feet and what a moment it is for the homeboy. He receives a big hug from his fellow partner. He is seriously unstoppable. England 335/3 in 104 overs, lead India (178) by 257 runs

  • 9:18 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score India vs England 3rd TEST LIVE: FOUR! Jonny Bairstow has decided to cash in! Ishant Sharma pitches a length ball outside off, Jonny Bairstow cuts it through point for a boundary. England are dealing in boundaries here at Headingley, Leeds! ENG 329/3 in 102.4 overs, lead IND (78) by 250 runs

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Joe Root’s Supporters in ‘The House’

  • 9:05 PM IST

    England vs India Live Score 3rd Test 2021, Day 2 LIVE: FOUR! Second boundary of the over! This one was right off the middle of the bat. Length ball on off, Joe Root opens the full face of the bat and drives it towards long off for a boundary. 100 overs up, England are 313/3 with a lead of 235 runs against India (78) at Headingley, Leeds.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    3rd Test IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Maiden Over bowled by Ravindra Jadeja! NOT OUT! Flatter ball on off, Jonny Bairstow drives it but it hits the silly point fielder. The ball goes off his shoes and flies towards the keeper. India appeal for a catch but the umpire is not sure. He takes it upstairs. Replay rolls in and shows that the ball had clearly bounced on the deck. England 301/2 in 97 overs, lead India (178) by 223 runs at Headingley