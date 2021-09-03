India vs England 4th Test Day 2 Match Score And Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 2 live score and updates from the Oval, London. Jasprit Bumrah and Co will look for some early wickets early on Day 2 to strengthen India's position in the second Test. England have already lost a crucial wicket of Joe Root on the opening day and it will be a tough task for the other batters to give a fight to a quality India pace attack. Meanwhile, After a predominantly dull day, it was luminous at The Oval after the Tea break on the first day of the fourth Test between India and England. But Shardul Thakur outshone the sun with the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in England. Thakur's innings kept India in the reckoning in a match in which the ball will continue to wobble.

Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: The runs keep flowing as the partnership is getting stronger with the Indian bowlers looking clueless at the moment. Both batsmen are playing their shots comfortably and England will look to take a healthy lead from here. ENG 215/6 in 66 overs

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Moeen Ali is playing his host freely now as the pressure of trailing is over and England are stamping their authority now. They have already crossed the 200-run mark. The sun is out and the pitch is not offering much swing as nothing is going in India’s favour. ENG 204/6 in 64 overs

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: England are ahead in the game now and India are looking clueless on how to get rid of Ollie Pope. The stand between the two is marching towards the 50-run mark and Virat Kohli has brought Umesh Yadav back into the attack. ENG 192/6 in 62 overs

  • 7:34 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: And scores are level and now England have the advantage to take a healthy lead here with two set batsmen in the middle. India had the advantage in the initial overs of both the session but they throw it away and now the ball is in England’s court. ENG 191/6 in 61 overs

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Ollie Pope is not feeling any pressure of the dot balls but Moeen Ali is consistently playing some drives on the offside which might give the Indian bowlers some advantage to surprise him with an inswinger. ENG 185/6 in 59 overs

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Moeen Ali and Ollie Pope are playing with some positive intent to put England on top. Shardul Thakur has not been very effective with the ball today as India would want him to get something from the surface. ENG 178/6 in 56 overs

  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: England are closing in on taking the lead. Another partnership is building in the middle as India’s search for a wicket continues. The sun is out and things are getting good for the batsmen. ENG 172/6 in 54 overs

  • 6:45 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: FIFTY! Ollie Pope completes his fifty with a boundary on the fine leg. The batsman has been magnificent throughout this innings and India have failed to breach his solid defence. ENG 161/6 in 51 overs

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 2 Updates: Ollie Pope is looking confident with his approach and playing with positive intent. Moeen Ali is a decent batsman of spin bowling and India need to attack him with some pace bowling to exploit his defence. ENG 156/6 in 50 overs