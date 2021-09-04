India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 3 Match Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live cricket score and updates from the Oval, London. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have a tough task ahead of them to lead India’s fightback on the Day 3 of the Oval Test. Both players looked solid at the end of Day 2 as the conditions allowed them to play some shots comfortably. India fought their way back on the second day of the fourth Test at The Oval to keep at England’s heels by first restricting host to a lead of 99 and then gnawing at it with an unbeaten 43-run stand between opening batsmen K.L. Rahul (batting 22) and Rohit Sharma (batting 20). The day began well for the Indians as pacer Umesh Yadav, who had removed Joe Root on Thursday evening, picking the wickets of overnight batsmen, the nightwatchman Craig Overton and Dawid Malan to reduce England to 62 for five early in the first session.Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Indian Openers Make Promising Start But England 56 Runs Ahead After Day 2

