India vs England Live Cricket Score 4th Test Day 3 Match Updates

London: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live cricket score and updates from the Oval, London. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have a tough task ahead of them to lead India’s fightback on the Day 3 of the Oval Test. Both players looked solid at the end of Day 2 as the conditions allowed them to play some shots comfortably.  India fought their way back on the second day of the fourth Test at The Oval to keep at England’s heels by first restricting host to a lead of 99 and then gnawing at it with an unbeaten 43-run stand between opening batsmen K.L. Rahul (batting 22) and Rohit Sharma (batting 20). The day began well for the Indians as pacer Umesh Yadav, who had removed Joe Root on Thursday evening, picking the wickets of overnight batsmen, the nightwatchman Craig Overton and Dawid Malan to reduce England to 62 for five early in the first session.Also Read - IND vs ENG 4th Test: Indian Openers Make Promising Start But England 56 Runs Ahead After Day 2

Live Updates

  • 5:17 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Rohit Sharma continues to bat with full focus and determination after Rahul’s departure. The Hitman is looking to play his shots whenever he gets a chance. India need a stand here to put England under pressure. IND 94/1 in 38.2 overs

  • 5:11 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Cheteshwar Pujara is looking cautious as he needs a big innings here to silence the critics. He has not been consistent so far in this series. It will be good for him if he adapts the approach which he opted in the second innings of the Headingley Test. IND 88/1 in 37 overs

  • 5:00 PM IST

    JIMMY SPECIAL!

    Image
    Credit: Twitter/@ICC
  • 4:57 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: OUT! Absolute jaffa from James Anderson as KL Rahul is walking back towards the pavilion. A big blow as Rahul was looking in great touch and Anderson who was trying hard to get something finally provides England with a breakthrough. IND 83/1 in 34 overs

  • 4:53 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: The frustration continues for the English bowlers as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma is taking things easy at the moment. It’s a very good chance for both of them to convert their starts into a big score. Rohit is in desperate search of a Test century in SENA countries and this might be his chance to end the drought. IND 83/0 in 33 overs

  • 4:45 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: The English bowlers are trying really hard to put doubts in the Indian openers mind but nothing is working in their favour at the moment. James Anderson is not looking effective with the pitch not offering him much swing. The weather is still a bit overcast and that’s the reason why Joe Root is sticking him to do some magic. IND 82/0 in 31 overs

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: DRINKS! India have batted well in the first hour of the day. The England bowlers have been let down by their fielders in this innings. Rohit Sharma has been dropped twice in this innings and it might turn into a nightmare for England soon. IND 79/0 in 29 overs

  • 4:23 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: DROPPED! Rory Burns is not having a good time at the field in this innings as he has dropped Rohit Sharma twice now. He has been pretty average at the slip. Rohit needs to get the most of the chance now. IND 77/0 in 27 overs

  • 4:18 PM IST

    Live Score IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3 Updates: Joe Root sticks with Chris Woakes to put some pressure on the Indian openers who are looking fluent. It will be interesting to see when will the spin came into play. IND 74/0 in 26 overs

  • 4:14 PM IST