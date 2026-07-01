IND vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 1st T20I Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs England Live Score, TV Telecast Online

IND vs ENG 2026 1st T20: Team India will look to end their two-game losing streak as they take on England in the opening game of five-match T20I series at Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday.

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India captain Shreyas Iyer (right) and head coach Gautam Gambhir at a training session at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 1st T20: Shreyas Iyer will look to post his first-ever win as India’s T20I skipper after back-to-back losses against Ireland as Team India get ready to take on Harry Brook’s England in a five-match series beginning at the Chester-le-Street in Durham on Wednesday. Indians are coming to England having lost their first T20I series after 16 successive wins since 2024.

The last time that Team India lost a T20I series was back in 2023, when they had lost to West Indies. Facing England will not be an easy task for Team India as the home side are two-time winners of the T20 World Cup title as well. Harry Brook’s side had given India a run for their money in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal earlier this year and only fell short of their target by 7 runs after Jacob Bethell’s brilliant maiden century.

The focus will be on Indian batters, who had failed collectively against Ireland in both the T20I matches in Belfast. World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma scored 49 in 20 balls in the first game but was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the second – his sixth in T20I cricket in 2026.

His opening part Sanju Samson was dismissed for a duck too while captain Shreyas Iyer failed to get going in both the matches, after returning to T20I cricket at the expense of former skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

“It wasn’t embarrassing, but it was depressing for us, because we definitely didn’t expect Ireland to play that well,” Iyer said in the pre-match press conference at Chester-le-Street on Tuesday.

“They outplayed us in every department, they had brilliant ideas about the dimensions of the ground, and we fell short in terms of analysing and planning the ground and the dimensions, and how the wicket would be played. Credit to them, but we learnt a lot from that series. This is a completely new chapter for us coming in here,” Iyer added.

Team India holds the edge over England when it comes of head-to-head record in T20I matches till date. The Indians have won 18 matches and lost 12 in 30 games between the two sides so far.

. . ? Get ready for the biggest white-ball series of the year as England and India go head-to-head. ⚔️ Watch #ENGvIND 1st T20I, tomorrow at 9 PM, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels. #SonySportsNetwork… pic.twitter.com/8plUFepTBL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 30, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs England 2026 1st T20I match…

When is India vs England 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 1st T20I match will start on Wednesday, July 1.

Where is India vs England 2026 1st T20I match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 1st T20I match will be held at Chester-le-Street in Durham.

What time will India vs England 2026 1st T20I match start?

The India vs England 2026 1st T20I match will begin at 10pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930pm.

Where can I watch India vs England 2026 1st T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs England 2026 1st T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs England 2026 1st T20I match in India?

The India vs England 2026 1st T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and JioStar website and app in India.

India vs England 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

India: Sanju Samson/Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Suryansh Shedge, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Butler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood