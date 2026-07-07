IND vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 3rd T20I Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs England Live Score, TV Telecast Online

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd T20: Shreyas Iyer's Team India will look to level the five-match series at 1-1 when they take on England in the third game at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday.

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Shreyas Iyer's Team India will face England in 3rd T20I match in Nottingham on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs ENG 2026 3rd T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will be aiming to win their first T20I match since winning the ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2026 earlier this year as they go up against England in the third game of five-match series at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Tuesday. Since taking over from Suryakumar Yadav as the new T20I skipper, Iyer has failed to win a single match – losing two in Ireland followed by the four-wicket defeat in the 2nd T20I match in Manchester after the first game was washed out due to rain.

The visitors need to urgently get back to winning ways if they hope to stay alive in the five-game T20I series against two-time former T20 World Cup winners England. Indians finally handed debut to 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi but the move only partially clicked for Shreyas Iyer’s side. Sooryavanshi smashed 14 off 11 balls and put on 50 runs for the first wicket with Abhishek Sharma but failed to carry on to a bigger score.

The Indian middle-order also struggled to put on a substantial score as they were restricted to 190 in 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat first in Manchester. “See, our attempt is to improve in all three (departments) – batting, bowling, and fielding. (From) the last World Cup which we won, the plan is that if the next World Cup comes in next two years, then how can we reach the next level from this? Because all other teams will also try to get better,” Team India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak said I the pre-match press conference on Monday.

“In the last two years, we haven’t lost a single series. We won the (T20) World Cup, we won the Asia Cup T20. (But) after losing two (three) matches, so many people have said ‘they are losing now’,” Kotak added.

England, on the other hand, have chosen to play with the same playing 11 which won them the contest on Saturday. Harry Brook’s side have decided to retain pacer Josh Tongue, although he proved to be expensive in 2nd T20I in Manchester.

“I want to be a big impact bowler in every format, in Tests, T20s and 50 overs as well. Obviously I struggled with injuries a few years back, but that’s part of being a fast bowler. I’ve always wanted to play three formats for England,” Tongue was quoted as saying by The Independent at the pre-match press conference.

India still hold the edge in head-to-head contests against England in T20I cricket with 18 wins as compared to 13 losses in 32 matches till date with one game ending in no-result at Chester-le-Street earlier this month.

He gave us a glimpse. Now we’re waiting for more. @vimalwa shares why all eyes remain on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as India heads to the 3rd T20I. Watch #ENGvIND tomorrow , 9 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai… pic.twitter.com/EQ4kd5rmtJ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 6, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match…

When is India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will start on Tuesday, July 7.

Where is India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will be held at Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

What time will India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match start?

The India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will begin at 10pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930pm.

Where can I watch India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match in India?

The India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and JioStar website and app in India.

India vs England 2026 3rd T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav/Suryansh Shedge/ Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue