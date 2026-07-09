IND vs ENG Live Streaming Info, 4th T20I Match: When, Where, How to Watch India Vs England Live Score, TV Telecast Online

IND vs ENG 2026 4th T20: Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will be desperate to end a win-less streak to stay alive in the five-match series as they take on England in the 4th match at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

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Shreyas Iyer's Team India will take on England in 4th T20 match at County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. (Source: X)

IND vs ENG 2026 4th T20: Shreyas Iyer and Team India will be desperate to notch up a win when they take on hosts England in the fourth game of the five-match T20I series at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. Nothing as gone right for the Indian T20I side since Shreyas Iyer replaced Suryakumar Yadav as the captain after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 title earlier this year.

Since then, Team India have lost a T20I series to Ireland 2-0 last month and then lost two out of the three games against England this month, with one game washed out. Currently, Team India are on a five-game winning streak – their worst stretch since 2009 in this format of the game.

Shreyas Iyer’s side couldn’t have sunk much lower than their abject surrender in the third T20I in Nottingham this week as they were bowled out for only 76 to lose by 125 runs – their biggest-ever defeat in the format in the last 20 years. The Indian batting display was shocking as the entire line-up was bowled out inside 12 overs with a top-score of only 13.

Team India head coach blamed the fact that the side is going through transition after T20 World Cup 2026 and it will take some time to bounce back. “We just haven’t played well. There are a lot of changes from the XI that played the T20 World Cup final to now. Be it the captain, be it the opening batsman. There is no Hardik Pandya, there is no Jasprit Bumrah,” Gambhir said in the post-match press conference in Trent Bridge.

“When you go for that reset, it takes a bit of time. If you see, a 15-year-old (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) is opening, Prince Yadav is in his second T20I, Harshit Rana is coming back from an injury. We ultimately look only at results, and no doubt results are important in international cricket, but we have to be practical as well,” Gambhir added.

Indians will need their big guns to fire – be it world No. 1 T20I batter Ishan Kishan, who has only managed a score of 49 in the second T20I or world No. 2 Abhishek Sharma, who has failed to put up a really big score in the series so far.

All the eyes will be on 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as well, who hasn’t quite carried on to make a major impact after blasting a couple of sixes in both his innings so far. The Indians are still ahead of England in the head-to-head comparison with 18 wins as compared to 14 losses with one match ending in no-result at Chester-le-Street in Durham earlier this month.

A fresh game. A fresh chance. Time for India’s bowling unit to bounce back. Watch #ENGvIND 4th T20I TOMORROW, 9 PM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels.#SonySportsNetwork #MamlaPersonalHai #ExtraaaInnings pic.twitter.com/LZONweFF4t — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 8, 2026

Here are all the details about India vs England 2026 4th T20I match…

When is India vs England 2026 4th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 4th T20I match will start on Thursday, July 9.

Where is India vs England 2026 4th T20I match going to take place?

The India vs England 2026 4th T20I match will be held at County Ground in Bristol.

What time will India vs England 2026 4th T20I match start?

The India vs England 2026 4th T20I match will begin at 10pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 930pm.

Where can I watch India vs England 2026 4th T20I match on TV in India?

The India vs England 2026 4th T20I match will be available LIVE on TV on Sony Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch India vs England 2026 4th T20I match in India?

The India vs England 2026 4th T20I match will be available for livestreaming on SonyLiv and JioStar website and app in India.

India vs England 2026 4th T20I match Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube/Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel/Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue