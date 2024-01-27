Home

IND vs ENG: Michael Atherton Hits Out At KL Rahul, Compares India Batter’s Mindset With Virat Kohli

KL Rahul batted at No.4 for India against England in the first Test, the position in which Virat Kohli usually bats. Kohli withdrew himself from the first two Tests.

KL Rahul scored 86 against England in the first innings of the first Test match. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Atherton called KL Rahul the ‘biggest’ culprit for throwing his century away on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test match against England and stated Virat Kohli would have never done that. Atherton’s comments come after Rahul, who replaced Kohli at No.4 in the batting order, was dismissed for a well-made 86 while trying to go for a six against debutant Tom Hartley. Kohli, who was initially named in the Indian squad for the first two Tests against England, withdrew himself due to personal reasons.

