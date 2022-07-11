Nottingham: Suryakumar Yadav hit his maiden T20I century and gave fans a glimpse of why he is highly-rated in India. The breathtaking ton came off just 48 balls at Trent Bridge during the final T20I on Sunday. Despite his century, India lost the match by 17 runs. Suryakumar scored 117 off 55 balls. While his whirlwind knock received praise from all quarters, ex-English captain Michael Vaughan compared him to Jos Buttler.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Reacts After Maiden T20I Century, Claims to Have Made a Calculation Error at Trent Bridge

Vaughan said Surya makes high-risk shots look simple just like Buttler.

"He plays strokes that are high-risk, but makes them look low-risk. When Jos Buttler is playing at his best, he plays shots that you think must be really risky. But he makes those look very simple. That's exactly what Suryakumar did today (Sunday)," he said during a conversation on Cricbuzz after the final T20I.

Calling him a 360 degree player, Vaughan said he should board the flight to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

He added in praise of SKY: “That’s what you call booking a flight and a hotel room for the World Cup. He’s a special player. He can just access boundaries pretty much 360 degrees. He’s got great wrists and power. Incredible timing. That was a very special innings. Didn’t quite do enough to get India over the line, but to get so close was down to one individual.”