Michael Vaughan reacted after Team India include Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for 2nd T20I against England at Narendra Modi Stadium. India made two changes in their playing XI as Suryakumar and Ishan made their debut. Also Read - India vs England: Ishan Kishan Makes His Debut in 2nd T20I Replaces Shikhar Dhawan

Vaughan took a sly dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India after the first T20I as he called Mumbai Indians a better team than India. Interestingly both Surya and Ishan played for Mumbai Indians in IPL and have performed exceedingly well for them in the past couple of seasons, Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav Makes His India Debut at Narendra Modi Stadium Against England in 2nd T20I

“I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved … Very smart move … #INDvsENG,” Vaughan tweeted. Also Read - ICC Rates Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch 'Average' For Day-Night Test Between India And England; 'Very Good' For T20Is

I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved … Very smart move … #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

Earlier, after the opening clash, Vaughan took to Twitter and wrote: “The @mipaltan are a better T20 team than @BCCI.”

But Jaffer hit back at Vaughan and reminded him that the visitors had fielded four overseas players. It was a veiled attack on England as some of their players were born in other countries and later migrated to the UK.

“Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael,” Jaffer tweeted.

Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael😏 #INDvENG https://t.co/sTmGJLrNFt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Kishan replaced Shikhar Dhawan in the XI from the last T20I, while Suryakumar came in place of Axar Patel. Ishan received his maiden India cap from captain Virat Kohli, who also announced that the 22-year-old will open the innings alongside KL Rahul in the 2nd T20I.

Suryakumar got his cap from head coach Ravi Shastri as he got his much-awaited chance to represent India at the senior stage.

“We are going to bowl first. Looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict. Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts. We are a side that is looking to get away from templates,” Captain Virat Kohli said at the toss.