IND vs ENG: Michael Vaughan Slams England’s Tactic To Travel Back Abu Dhabi Mid-Series

Ben Stokes-led England plan to return to Abu Dhabi during the break between second and third Test.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team is set to compete against Ben Stokes’ England side in the first Test of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on January 25. Ahead of the series, the visitors prepared for the red-ball clash in Abu Dhabi instead of practicing in India.

The Three Lions will again head back to Abu Dhabi during the break between the second and third Test to continue their preparations. However, former England cricketer is in complete disapproval of this tactic from the English side.

“One thing I don’t like is that England look set to leave India to return to Abu Dhabi in the break between the second and third Tests. I think this feeds into a rather dated viewing of touring India that we sometimes have. It used to be harder, but now the hotels are magnificent, the food is great, and you are looked after like royalty. And yes, there are golf courses,” Michael Vaughan wrote in The Telegraph.

“There’s been talk about England’s preparation largely taking place outside India, in Abu Dhabi, and not including any warm-up games. I don’t mind that at all,” the former cricketer added.

England last won a Test series in India 12 years ago, where Alastair Cook was the captain and spinners Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar, along with Kevin Pietersen played leading roles in the 2-1 triumph. In the 2021 tour, England had won the opening Test in Chennai, but lost next three games to lose the series 3-1.

England are yet to lose a Test series under the Stokes-McCullum leadership group, but the tour of India will be the toughest challenge of their regime so far. The upcoming series between India and England will begin at Hyderabad on January 25, followed by other matches at Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27) and Dharamshala (March 7-11).

