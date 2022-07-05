Edgbaston: Looks like Michael Vaughan has had the last laugh after England beat India by seven wickets in the fifth Test at Edgbaston to level the series 2-2. It is no secret that Vaughan and Wasim Jaffer are often taking potshots at each other on social media. During the fifth Test as well they enthralled their fans with regular tweets tagging each other. While Jaffer dominated with his quirky tweets over the first three days of the Test, Vaughan has sealed the deal with a classy jibe at Jaffer.Also Read - Joe Root-Jonny Bairstow Centuries Propel England to a 7-Wicket Victory Over India; Series Shared

Minutes after England won, Vaughan tweeted: "Just Checking Are ok" and tagged Jaffer.

Just checking are ok @WasimJaffer14 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 5, 2022

After dominating the first three days of the Test, the balance shifted on Day four as the English bowlers along with the batters stepped it up. Tasked to chase a record 378, it was Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow’s centuries that took them over the line comfortably. They dominated the Indian bowlers and the sun shining bright helped their cause. Looked like it was a flat pitch on the final day but it was merely some good batting that made everyone feel in that manner.

Bairstow was awarded the man of the match while Root picked up the player of the series award.

“Love playing. It’s as simple as that. The environment has been great and the guys are having fun in the last four weeks. There is absolute clarity that we were chasing it down and there was total belief,” Root said at the post-match presentation.