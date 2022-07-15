New Delhi: Former England captain Michael Vaughan Lavished praise on Babar Azam after his gesture for Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is going through a rough patch as the batter is struggling to make runs.Also Read - Babar Azam Clarifies His Tweet On Virat Kohli, Makes A Big Statement

In India vs England’s 2nd ODI Virat Kohli made a comeback in playing XI. The star batter started the innings with some good shots but later got dismissed by scoring 16 off 25 balls. Babar took to Twitter and posted a special message for Kohli. Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Call Sachin Tendulkar - Ajay Jadeja's Suggestion After Ex-Ind Captain Fails at Lord's

Babar, who shared a picture of himself and Kohli during the T20 World Cup in 2021, tweeted: “This too shall pass. Stay strong.” Also Read - Jos Buttler Backs Virat Kohli Despite Criticism Over Poor Form After Failure at Lord's During the 2nd ODI Between Ind-Eng

After this tweet Vaughan hails Pakistan skipper and the Former England captain tweeted: “Class act Babar”

Class act Babar 👏 https://t.co/GfaAGXwTIu — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 15, 2022

Earlier this week, Kohli also found support from captain Rohit Sharma, who stood up for his teammate ahead of the England ODIs. “When someone is scoring consistently for so long, we can’t overlook his contribution if he is not scoring in one or two series or in one or two years. We know the importance of Virat Kohli. The experts have got all the right to talk about it but for us these things don’t matter,” he added.