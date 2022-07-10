Birmingham: India won the match against England and in the process sealed the series with one game still to be played, but what stole the show was MS Dhoni. The ex-India captain met the young guns of the side in the dressing-room after the win at Edgbaston on Saturday. While Dhoni spoke, Kishan listened and this surely is not only going to boost the morale of the young opener but also give a reason for fans to cheer.Also Read - Highlights IND vs ENG 2nd T20I Scorecard: Bowlers Power India To 49-run Victory and 2-0 Lead Against England

"Always all ears when the great @msdhoni talks!" read the caption of BCCI's post.

Indian bowlers under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma guided visitors to a series clinching 49-run victory over England. The moment match got started, Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant played an aggressive brand of cricket to make full use of the six-over powerplay conditions.

India reached 170 for eight riding on new ‘batting all-rounder’ Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls) after a sudden collapse during the middle-phase on a track full of pace and bounce. With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s (3/15) new found rhythm in the powerplay overs was superbly complemented by the skilful duo of Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzevndra Chahal (2/10) as England innings imploded for a meagre 121 in 17 overs.

Brief Scores: India: 170 for 8 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 46 not out, Rohit Sharma 31; Chris Jordan 4/27, Richard Gleeson 3/15). England: 121 all out in 17 overs (Moeen Ali 35; David Willey 33; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/15, Jasprit Bumrah 2/10, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/10).