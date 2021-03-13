Suryakumar Yadav was in top form in the Indian Premier League in UAE and that got him in the reckoning for the Indian squad for the tour of Australia – well, he did not make it Down Under – but is now in the squad and on the verge of making his national debut at the age of 30. So what happened during the lockdown as he looked in top shape in the IPL – something that did not go unnoticed. Also Read - Virat Kohli Should Get Rohit Sharma Back For 2nd T20I vs England, Here's Why

The Mumbai Indians star in an interview with the Indian Express revealed how he initially ate everything like sweets and chocolates and put on weight and then on realising he should make use of the lockdown – he started working out twice a day and cut down on carbs consumption and started having rotis, jowar, bajra and daal along with sabzi. That helped as he lost 12 kg weight in merely three months. Also Read - IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips India vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's England Tour of India T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7 PM IST March 14 Sunday

“In the first few days of the lockdown, I ate almost everything that I saw, sugar, sweets, carbs, and rice. Then this thought struck me, why not use the lockdown to get my body into shape,” Surya told the Indian Express. Also Read - Highlights IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Clinical England Beat India by 8 Wickets

“No sugar, no sweets, cut 90 per cent of rice and aata. I quit most high-carb food and switched to rotis from jowar, bajra and ragi with normal daal, sabzi or paneer. I also started working out twice a day. Previously it was five times a week,” he added.

In the first T20I against England on Friday – he was not picked and looks like he may not make the cut in the next game as well because Shreyas Iyer smashed 67 at No 4 – a position SKY could potentially grab.

India lost the first T20I by eight wickets. They would now like to bounce back in the second on Sunday.