IND Vs ENG: Naseer Hussain Laments Exclusion Of James Anderson In First Test Against India

England’s highest wicket-taker in Tests, James Anderson started on bench in the first Test against India.

England's James Anderson during a practice session at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, in Hyderabad. (Image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Former England captain Naseer Hussain lamented the exclusion of veteran pacer James Anderson against India in the first Test at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. England decided to go with three frontline spinners including a debutant with Mark Wood being the only seamer in Hyderabad. While Jack Leach was making his comeback, Joe Root added for the fourth spinner’s slot for England.

