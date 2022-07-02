New Delhi: Netizens slam former England captain Michael Vaughan for his tweet on Rishabh Pant. When Pant was hitting England bowlers to all parts of Edgbaston on Day 1 of the rescheduled fifth Test, Vaughan compared his knock to that of Jonny Bairstow’s.Also Read - IND vs ENG: 'Spider-man' To 'Pantastic', Delhi Capitals Go All Out In Praise Of Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant played one of the best knocks by an Indian batter in overseas conditions, a marvelous 146, as he and Ravindra Jadeja (83 not out) propelled India to reach 338/7 in 73 overs on day one of rescheduled fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. Also Read - LIVE Edgbaston Birmingham Weather Updates, Ind vs Eng 5th Test Day 2: No Rain Now But Threat Looms

However, Jonny Bairstow played a couple of breathtaking innings in the recently-concluded Test series against New Zealand but cricket fans on twitter were quick to point out that Pant has been doing the same for more than three years now and hence it is incorrect to say he is ‘doing a Bairstow’. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Reveals His Talk With Ravindra Jadeja Before Ton Against England

This is great viewing .. @RishabhPant17 doing a Jonny B … #ENGvIND, tweeted Vaughan while watching Pant’s record-breaking innings against the host nation.

Here is how Twitter slammed Vaughan for this tweet on Rishabh Pant

Better description would be-Jonny B played like Rishabh last week…..Rishabh was doing Bazball way before Bazball was even a thing. https://t.co/6Z8zIsaaVb — Satirical Sort (@sarvamsarcasm) July 1, 2022

Pant is doing it since 2018 whereas Jonny from the last series.I know you are biased,but atleast get your facts right:) — Shoaib (@ShoaibYahiya) July 1, 2022

Whole English XI would be back in the pavilion before Vaughan completes the question…. — Satirical Sort (@sarvamsarcasm) July 1, 2022

Jonny doing this only from last series and pant is doing this from his first test match so Jonny copying pant’s style — himanshu dixit (@dixit_nanu) July 1, 2022

Brief scores: India 338/7 in 73 overs (Rishabh Pant 146, Ravindra Jadeja 83 not out; James Anderson 3/52, Matthew Potts 2/85) against England