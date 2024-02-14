Home

‘No Plans To Tackle Jasprit Bumrah’, Ben Stokes Ahead Of 100th Test

In 99 Tests, Stokes has scored 6,251 runs at an average of 36.34, with the best score of 258. He has scored 13 centuries and 31 fifties.

New Delhi: England captain Ben Stokes lavished praise on Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the third Test match which will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on February 15. While asked how England tackle Bumrah in the upcoming Test match the 32-year-old said that they have no plans for the Indian pacer.

The upcoming Test match against India will be Stokes 100th appearance in the longest format of the game. Stokes will become the 16th English cricketer to earn 100 Test caps and will join the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sir Alastair Cook, Joe Root, Alec Stewart, Ian Bell, Graham Gooch, David Gower, Michael Atherton, Colin Cowdrey, Sir Geoff Boycott, Kevin Pietersen, Lord Ian Botham, Sir Andrew Strauss and Graham Thorpe.

On whether his team has a particular plan to tackle pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who is also the top-ranked Test bowler, Stokes said, “No not really. Jasprit Bumrah is an unbelievable bowler. He has proven that for a very long time and has performed really well in the two games. I think everyone has got their own way of trying to deal with Bumrah but we do have to score runs off him as well and that is what we will try to do. But when that does not work you just have to give credit to the bowler and Jasprit has been outstanding the first two games.”

England Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday named the playing eleven for the third Test match against India in Rajkot, as pacer Mark Wood replaced Shoaib Bashir in the playing squad.

England’s Playing Eleven: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.

